Every four years, limousine liberals vow that they’ll leave the U.S. if the Republican presidential candidate wins.

Of course, they never do, but they vow to, anyway.

Here are the celebrities who have said they’ll abandon America if President Trump wins re-election.

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss said he’d quit the U.S. and just might move to Australia if Trump wins reelection on Nov. 3.

“I would consider that,” he said Oct. 14 during a virtual chat with Australian press, according to The Daily Mail.

“I love Australia,” he said. “Every time, we have nothing but good times down there. It’s always a treat to come. Love the people, love the geography, great place for motorcycle trips, it’s close to our hearts.”

But the “Born In The U.S.A” singer, 71, said he’ll let the president decide what he does. “If Trump is reelected — which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose — if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane,” Springsteen said.

In 2018, Springsteen wasn’t optimistic about a Biden win or even a Democratic victory, saying in an an interview that “Democrats don’t have an obvious, effective presidential candidate.”

Tommy Lee

The Motley Crue drummer said last month that he finds America “embarrassing,” thinks Europeans are mocking us and vowed that if Trump wins re-election, “I’m out of here.”

“Dude, I swear to God if that happens, then I’m coming over to visit the U.K. I’m out of here,” he told Big Issue. “I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to go Greece and get a house on one of the islands.

“The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the f*** are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.’”

Lee said Trump will “do anything” to hold on to the White House and urged people to vote for Biden.

“This guy is going to do anything to win,” he said. “It’s going to be skullduggery, shenanigans, subterfuge. And also, I feel that if we don’t come out to vote in the numbers we need for a landslide that’s not in his favor, he’s going to contest the election. I don’t think he’s going to want to leave the White House. This thing is not a lock. I don’t care what the polls say.”

Ricky Martin

Yes, the Latino singer is still “Livin’ la Vida Loca.”

The former Menudo boy wonder turned King of Latin Pop, who was born in Puerto Rico, says he might just pack his bags and boogie if Trump wins.

“I’ve been supporting Biden forever,” said in an episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket.” “I think he is the only option we have and he is great and he has been in politics all his life. This is the moment. We all need to get together and be loud about the course of this nation.”

But the singer said that while he and his husband had made plans to bail on the U.S., he said first he’ll stay “to fight.”

“I think when you have 50 million people voting already, it’s because we are not the only ones concerned about this and for that I am extremely happy,” Martin said. “We just take it one day at a time and we’ve had plans like we might leave the country, but no. We have to stay here and we have to fight for our rights and what we believe.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The singer and model, who have made millions in America, might just cruise out of Trump wins.

Legend said in a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. that he and his wife might leave because Trump “is trying to destroy democracy.”

“Every once in a while you think about it,” the singer told the outlet. “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.”

“At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights,” Legend said.

Comedian Michael Loftus last month said good riddance to bad rubbish.

“When celebrities declare they’re going to leave, we should have some new kind of candyman law,” he said Oct. 17 on Fox News. “Meaning, if you declare it three times, you have to leave. Don’t let the door hit ya’ where the good Lord split ya.’”

And Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said last month he’d put up the cash for a one-way ticket for any celebrity who claims that they will leave America if Trump is re-elected.

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

Before the 2016 election, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said if Trump wins, “maybe it’s time for me to move, you know.”

“I am moving if he is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!” singer Miley Cyrus said.

Comedian Amy Schumer said: “My act will change because I will need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain or somewhere. It’s beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It’s just too crazy.”

Actor Bryan Cranston made the same vow. “Absolutely, I would definitely move,” he said, adding: “It’s not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won’t.”

And Former “Girls” actress Lena Dunham said: “I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will. I know a lovely place in Vancouver.”

None of them left the U.S.

