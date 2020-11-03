https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/hes-right-and-you-know-it-pbs-journo-yamiche-alcindor-scoffs-at-trump-predicting-riots-in-dem-run-cities-like-portland-if-he-wins/

Storefronts and windows are being boarded up in cities around the country, and Donald Trump is warning of riots in Democratic-run cities if he pulls out a victory.

PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor is reporting on Trump’s remarks … in her own special way, of course:

“President Trump says.” You sound skeptical, Yamiche. Dismissive, even.

But we can hardly blame you. After all, when you know Donald Trump’s right, it makes it that much harder for you to push your narrative.

She must be tired.

Leftists have been the ones doing the rioting.

No he’s not. But hacks like Yamiche Alcindor don’t care. And if he wins and is proven right, hacks like Yamiche Alcindor will blame him for inciting violence.

Because they’re hacks.

