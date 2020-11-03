https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/hes-right-and-you-know-it-pbs-journo-yamiche-alcindor-scoffs-at-trump-predicting-riots-in-dem-run-cities-like-portland-if-he-wins/
Storefronts and windows are being boarded up in cities around the country, and Donald Trump is warning of riots in Democratic-run cities if he pulls out a victory.
PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor is reporting on Trump’s remarks … in her own special way, of course:
President Trump says if he is elected he believes there will be rioting and violence in Democrat controlled cities like Portland, Chicago, New York, Oakland, Baltimore, and “different places” because of “weak leadership” on the local level.
“President Trump says.” You sound skeptical, Yamiche. Dismissive, even.
But we can hardly blame you. After all, when you know Donald Trump’s right, it makes it that much harder for you to push your narrative.
No fact checking NOTE this time? I’m disappointed. https://t.co/SjYbj9t1G5
She must be tired.
He “believes” it because of what we have seen already. He isn’t the only one. It’s why stores are boarding up. https://t.co/DoxWOHy5Ix
There has been rioting and violence in those places for months. https://t.co/Eyab1tVa51
We all believe this to be true. https://t.co/meFF3vOf2t
Everyone knows this. Even leftists know this. https://t.co/CuzUHoYfFt
Leftists have been the ones doing the rioting.
He’s right. https://t.co/UJMIBeznxP
He’s right and you know it https://t.co/83teaEHyaM
He’s 100% right for a change. No “Notes” or “Context” necessary. https://t.co/QrilsIKCBu
He’s not wrong https://t.co/InEQWMgs20
Um…he’s wrong about a lot.
But he is not wrong about this. https://t.co/RoIHdqzZm7
No he’s not. But hacks like Yamiche Alcindor don’t care. And if he wins and is proven right, hacks like Yamiche Alcindor will blame him for inciting violence.
Because they’re hacks.