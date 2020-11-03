https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/think-going-great-night-president-trump-staffers-florida-arizona-north-carolina-texas-video/

President Trump and his team took a trip to visit campaign staffers this afternoon in Arlington, Virginia.

President Trump and his staff were VERY HAPPY and pleased with the results they are seeing on the ground.

Trump mentioned the campaign is seeing great results so far in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Texas.

President Trump was very, very positive.

President Trump: “I think we’re going to have a good night.

