Twitter placed a notice on a tweet from President Trump and blocked platform users from certain engagements on the post on Monday.

The social media company blocked people from liking the tweet and leaving a comment. It also stopped people from retweeting the post, though it did allow people to retweet provided that they added their own comment when retweeting.

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump tweeted on Monday night. “It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”

The social media giant applied a notice on the president’s tweet that declared: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

The U.S. Supreme Court last week refused to expedite review of a challenge to a deadline extension for when Pennsylvania absentee ballots must be received in order to count. They previously split 4-4 on placing a hold on a lower court’s decision altering the Pennsylvania deadline and the hold was denied.

