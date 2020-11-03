https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/04/into-my-veins-ben-rhodes-new-beverage-of-choice-tells-you-exactly-how-dems-feel-about-the-election-results-so-far/

Ben Rhodes is “switching to vodka,” which tells you exactly how Dems feels about the election results so far tonight:

Maybe he should have started with vodka?

LOL:

And Ben is not alone in his despair:

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will see him cry:

Tune in tomorrow morning!

***

