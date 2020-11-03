https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/04/into-my-veins-ben-rhodes-new-beverage-of-choice-tells-you-exactly-how-dems-feel-about-the-election-results-so-far/

Ben Rhodes is “switching to vodka,” which tells you exactly how Dems feels about the election results so far tonight:

Switching to vodka. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 4, 2020

Maybe he should have started with vodka?

Into my veins https://t.co/Zl5lTaBOuC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2020

LOL:

And Ben is not alone in his despair:

Ben is tweeting what many Democrats have been texting me. https://t.co/dWVclnE5Gp — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 4, 2020

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will see him cry:

oh, crap. First I was thinking that @maddow‘s tears would be tastiest, then @chrislhayes, but I forgot about this dillweed. Would love to see Ben Rhodes cry. Still, Trump has to win 2/4 of MN, MI, WI, PA. https://t.co/yo9TexgnQE — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) November 4, 2020

Tune in tomorrow morning!

Wisconsin says there’s no way they are announcing a winner tonight Michigan needs until Friday Pennsylvania isn’t coming out anytime soon, either Per officials in those states — Saleha Mohsin (@SalehaMohsin) November 4, 2020

***

