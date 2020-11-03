https://conservativefiringline.com/irony-maga-girl-has-instagram-account-suspended-for-halloween-costume-warning-of-big-tech-censorship-video/

The tech tyrants aren’t even TRYING to hide it anymore. They’ve gone all-in on their totalitarian agenda.

Notice to all right-of-center free thinkers. If you don’t ‘get with the program’ you shall be silenced.

One of the many attractive young ladies in MAGA-land proved that point without even meaning to.

Her online name is @samanthamarika.

She dubs herself ”Just another black female conservative” and her Twitter account has about a quarter-million followers.

On a platform where only a few percent of people have more than 1000 followers, that’s YUGE.

Here’s the issue — she dressed up for Halloween, in a costume that was making a point about Big Tech censorship.

This is the costume she wore:

You can guess what happened next, right?

Her Instagram account went dark.

What were her offensive words?

“The scariest thing you can be is a SILENCED American”

She tells the story in her own words here:

“The scariest thing you can be is a SILENCED American” pic.twitter.com/ceqkDQYiy8 — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) November 1, 2020

This is exactly the kind of crap that Big Tech CEOs have been dancing around for some time now. They get special protections that no other company gets to use monopolistic powers that nobody can question or challenge.

It’s time they stop having it both ways.

They are exercising the same editorial discretion as any other content curators would, they should face the same risks for content curation as any other publisher.

