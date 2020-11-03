https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/its-missing-explosions-cnns-promo-for-its-election-coverage-is-straight-out-of-the-wwe/

You know there are no two television personalities more compelling than CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper, and as they kick off their 2020 election coverage, they were led in with this promo, which is pretty intense. Just give us the totals when you have them, guys.

This CNN intro is just SO INTENSE! pic.twitter.com/0qBMzTJcgw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 3, 2020

“Two men enter, one man leaves!” — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 3, 2020

CAGE MATCH!!! — Jabes (@Hungabilly) November 3, 2020

😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 — MADE IN LAGOS #Madeinlagos (@mgozunika) November 3, 2020

Amazing! And it just kept going and getting more intense! — Paul Marr (@SerendipitySays) November 3, 2020

They’re really too much. — Johnny B (@JohnBalash) November 3, 2020

The Bachelorette really lowered their standards… — Daniel Storm 🏡👨‍💻 (@DanielStormApps) November 3, 2020

“In a world…” — clownfish (@salmon1010220) November 3, 2020

Somebody has watched too much Marvel during lockdown. — Accountability Culture (@deldelp) November 3, 2020

It’s missing explosions — Derezzed (@1000thghost) November 3, 2020

They should have added a bunch of random explosions in there. — CPA🥁😎💛🐝 (@MrMet_CPA) November 3, 2020

What the heck. I was feeling pretty calm until I watched that. — Natalia Dotto (@NataliaDotto) November 3, 2020

Hell I’m exhausted already. Going to bed. — David/Darvin (@darvintwin) November 3, 2020

The narrator! What is this, Unsolved Mysteries? — Brent 🧢😷🧢 #BLM (@BrentSuspended) November 3, 2020

So much cheese. I think I’ve just developed lactose intolerance. That is the “The Room” of intros. Congrats CNN! — Stéphane Novak (@StephaneNovak) November 3, 2020

The music score is way over the top. — Kvandusen 🍑 (@Kvandusen1) November 3, 2020

As a UK viewer I could only watch the CNN coverage for 10 mins and it was too much – colours, music, noise, split screens, people on for a few seconds then someone else. Just TOO MUCH. Turned back to UK tv and could breathe. — StefanoE (@seallypally) November 3, 2020

And now CNN’s ratings have just dropped by 1 pt. in the 55+ demographic due solely to heartattacks. — INscriba (@inscribajournal) November 3, 2020

This almost gave me a seizure — guacthefuac (@guacthefuac) November 3, 2020

Did they hire someone from WWE or UFC to do this intro? — Phineas Delgado, Retired Man of Action (@PhineasDelgado) November 3, 2020

It’s garbage infotainment. — Jim Bullotta (@jimbullotta) November 3, 2020

Geeezus, @CNN. Could you tone it down just a bit? — TallTree (@TallTre41807331) November 3, 2020

Ridiculous. This isn’t The Voice. They aren’t contestants. It’s not a game show. CNN & Blitzer did this in the 2016 GOP primary debates. “We have word now…Yes! Donald Trump has entered the building!” This is the kind of thing that dumbs people. I’m embarrassed for Tapper. — Impeached4Ever (@itsburns) November 3, 2020

Bad movie trailer. — #PlanYourVote (@myminutia) November 3, 2020

TUESDAY! Tuesday, tuesday… You own your entire seat! but you’ll only need THE EDGE!!!!!!! — jefoid (@jefoid) November 3, 2020

But they told us not to expect results for weeks and if it looks like President Trump is ahead election night, it’s just a “red mirage.”

Results on Friday! — Ketan Rana (@kegger007) November 3, 2020

Related:

Sally Kohn no longer has to use her dog’s Xanax on election night, because she finally got her own https://t.co/MXCtR5q6KV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 3, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

