https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/its-missing-explosions-cnns-promo-for-its-election-coverage-is-straight-out-of-the-wwe/

You know there are no two television personalities more compelling than CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper, and as they kick off their 2020 election coverage, they were led in with this promo, which is pretty intense. Just give us the totals when you have them, guys.

But they told us not to expect results for weeks and if it looks like President Trump is ahead election night, it’s just a “red mirage.”

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...