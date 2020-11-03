https://www.theblaze.com/news/james-comey-election-day-tweet-internet-reactions

James Comey weighed in on the 2020 election and announced he is in full support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, the former FBI director was bashed online by conservatives and liberals alike for his endorsement of Biden.

Comey shared a tweet on Election Day that included a photo of him wearing a “Biden Harris 2020” T-shirt while holding a Biden campaign coffee mug. He captioned the tweet: “Vote for your country.”

People from both ends of the political spectrum slammed Comey for his post. Despite endorsing the Democratic presidential candidate, liberals were quick to attack Comey.

Many Democrats are still furious with Comey from 2016, when two weeks before the election, the FBI reopened the investigation into then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails.

New York Times contributing opinion writer Jill Filipovic replied, “Yes I know voting feels like a very small thing but it is truly the only possible thing any of us can do to save the country from a malignant narcissistic wannabe-fascist. Literally nothing else a single person could have done for our country other than cast a ballot in 2020.”

Molly Jong-Fast, editor-at-large at the Daily Beast, asked, “Trying not to cost the democrats the election again?”

Author Geraldine DeRuiter said, “Lol, you are the reason we are in this mess, it’s not like we’re gonna forget.”

Social activist Helen Kennedy wrote, “Have the decency to go away.”

The internet reactions from conservatives was also extremely negative, as many pointed out Comey’s partisanship.

Former Republican Connecticut State Senate candidate J.T. Lewis quipped, “You were the ‘non biased, apolitical’ FBI Director? LOL.”

“Yeah, we know. This is kind of the problem,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted in reference to Comey being partisan.

“Comey, continuing his ego trip, and reminding America that he is a partisan activist,” wrote GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

