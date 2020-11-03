https://bongino.com/joe-biden-faces-near-certain-defeat-if-he-loses-these-states

We won’t have all the election results for weeks, but it is possible that we will know which candidate won the race tonight.

How?

By looking at crucial battleground states as they’re called. While a lot of states are in the “gimmie” category for Biden or Trump, the results in the toss-up states will decide the winners. Here are some critical states to look at it.

These are must-win states for Biden. If Trump wins any of these states, it’s an indication he is running much stronger than he looks in the polls. In that case, it’s unlikely Biden will win and chances are, Trump is going to win comfortably.

Virginia (13 electoral votes)

Colorado (9 electoral votes)

Minnesota (10 electoral votes)

Wisconsin (10 electoral votes)

These are must-win states for Trump. Trump’s path to the presidency runs through these states. If Biden wins any of these states, it’s unlikely Trump will win and odds are that Biden is going to win comfortably.

Texas (38 electoral votes)

Georgia (16 electoral votes)

North Carolina (15 electoral votes)

Florida (29 electoral votes)

Ohio (18 electoral votes)

If the election is closer, other key states are going to come into play.

These are states Biden PROBABLY needs to win. If Trump wins these, his chances of victory are significantly higher.

Michigan (16 electoral votes)

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes)

These are states Trump PROBABLY needs to win. If Trump wins these, his chances of victory are significantly higher.

Arizona (11 electoral votes)

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes)

You may notice Pennsylvania is a state that both Biden and Trump probably need to win. If it’s a close election, that could very well be the deciding state.

Does this tell you EVERYTHING you need to know? No, because there are all sorts of weird scenarios that are possible. We could conceivably even have a 269-269 tie. That has never happened before, but if it did, the winner would be decided by the newly sworn-in House members. That being said, as you’re watching the election results come in tonight, pay attention to these states. It will put you ahead of the curve on figuring out whether Trump or Biden will be the President next year.

