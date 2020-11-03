https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-biden-introduces-granddaughter-son-beau-biden-granddaughter-natalie-no-wait-no-wait-got-wrong-one-video/

Joe Biden on Tuesday yelled to a crowd of people in Philadelphia.

Biden spent the last 8 months hiding in his basement only to campaign to small groups of people (mostly media) sitting in social distancing circles.

Joe Biden gathered with a crowd of people who were not social distancing.

Or as he media likes to say, Biden is speaking at a “super spreader” event.

Biden slurred his words as he yelled about unions and the middle class.

WATCH:

Biden in Philadelphia: “We have an enormous opportunity as a country. I don’t mean just my being elected … if you elect me, I’m gonna be an American president. There’s gonna be no red states or blue states. Just the United States.” pic.twitter.com/tgp6N5qdIl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Joe Biden introduced his granddaughter Natalie as his deceased son Beau Biden then he got his granddaughters Natalie and Finnegan mixed up.

Natalie is Beau Biden’s daughter.

“This is my son, Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the senate in Delaware,” Biden said. “This is my granddaughter, Natalie. No wait, no wait. We got the wrong one…”

Beau Biden was never elected to the senate in Delaware. He was elected as the state Attorney General and passed away in 2015.

WATCH:

Joe Biden introduces his granddaughter by saying, “This is my son, Beau Biden.” … “This is my granddaughter, Natalie. No wait, no wait. We got the wrong one…” pic.twitter.com/stwEctS4Cf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Joe Biden Introduces His Granddaughter, “This is my Son Beau Biden…This is my Granddaughter Natalie…No Wait, No Wait, We Got the Wrong One” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

