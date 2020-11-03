https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-biden-nearly-falls-over-after-being-startled-by-jill-then-he-got-angry/
About The Author
Related Posts
Ice Cube — I was cancelled by CNN because I’m working with Trump…
October 17, 2020
We need more alpha males in government!
September 4, 2020
Salon owner Erica Kious fights back tears…
September 4, 2020
Celebs boycott instagram…
September 16, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy