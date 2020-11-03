https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-biden-rattles-off-impossible-understand-story-working-kid-black-lifeguards-like-green-mile-video/

What did we just watch?

Joe Biden on Tuesday rattled off a bizarre and impossible to understand story about working as a kid with black lifeguards.

Biden made remarks in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday afternoon ahead of his return home.

“I had a job with a nice country club kind of pool as a lifeguard– I wanted to work on the east side because I knew I played ball with a lot of great black athletes but I didn’t know them,” said Biden. “I mean, we knew each other. They were friends. But I didn’t know them. And it was a great education. It was like the Green Mile, you know, you seen the movie?”

Biden continued, “And it was a real education for me. I’m not being melodramatic I mean it really was…”

Joe Biden told a story about one of the black lifeguards asking questions that stunned him such as, “Do you have a jerrycan?”

WATCH:

Biden: “I had a job with a nice country club kind of pool as a lifeguard .. I played ball with a lot of great black athletes but I didn’t know them. I mean, we knew each other. They were friends. But I didn’t know them. And it was a great education. It was like the Green Mile.” pic.twitter.com/l5CeRN9Lue — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

