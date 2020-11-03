https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/joe-biden-stays-up-past-his-bedtime-to-tell-supporters-hes-feelin-good-about-his-chances/
It’s way past his bedtime, but Joe Biden is feeling energized enough to come out and rally his supporters in Delaware.
What is he doing
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 4, 2020
He’s feelin’ real good about his chances is what he’s doing.
Biden says he will win Pennsylvania.
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 4, 2020
Biden: “We’re gonna have to be patient, until the hard work of tallying votes is finished. And it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted. But we’re feeling good.”
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 4, 2020
Feelin’ great.
He doesn’t sound that confident
— The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) November 4, 2020
FACT CHECK: The Biden campaign is not “feelin’ good” about anything right now.
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 4, 2020
Democrats were not hoping that this night would end with Biden trying to keep them optimistic https://t.co/dc4ckQP06Y
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) November 4, 2020
My, what a reassuring appearance from Joe Biden.
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 4, 2020
