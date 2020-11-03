https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/joe-scarborough-tweets-a-quote-from-a-huge-anti-semite-to-encourage-people-to-vote/

Joe Scarborough tweeted this quote from author Ronald Dahl to encourage people to vote today:

Ronald Dahl was a huge anti-Semite. https://t.co/4EH4xeCNHs — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 3, 2020

We assume Scarborough didn’t know about Dahl’s anti-Semitism, but it was a dumb thing to tweet anyway:

I’m not saying Joe knew that or was sending any messages! Pretending your vote can change the world is dumb enough on its own. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 3, 2020

More on the beloved author’s anti-Semitism:

I loved his books. But he did say things like : “There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity”, he said. “I mean, there’s always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere; even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.” — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 3, 2020

“I am certainly anti-Israel, and I have become anti-Semitic.” (weird how those two things seem to be tethered so often)https://t.co/zQXsxRJ8gD — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 3, 2020

