https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/military-peaceful-transition-of-power-mark-milley/2020/11/03/id/995133

The U.S. military will have no role in the peaceful transition of power, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told U.S. generals and network anchors in an off-the-record call Saturday, a source told Axios.

The call was set up to affirm the military does not take sides in politics and anchors should not spread alarm for the appearance of National Guard troops that have been called to assist by individual state governors.

The off-the-record call details would not be confirmed nor denied by Milley or U.S. generals, per the report.

There has been calls from the media and the left President Donald Trump might resist leaving the White House and the fear has spread.

But, win or lose Tuesday night, Trump would not leave the White House until late January’s inauguration anyway.

Also on the call, per the report, were U.S. Cyber Commander Paul Nakasone and National Guard chief Daniel Hokanson. On the media side, per an Axios source, were: ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, NBC’s Lester Holt, CNN’s Jim Sciutto, and Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.

