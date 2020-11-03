https://www.dailywire.com/news/joni-ernst-neck-and-neck-with-opponent-in-iowa-tossup-polls

The last polls conducted in Iowa leading into Election Day show a neck-and-neck contest between Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and her opponent, Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, the most recent Iowa Senate race polling shows Ernst leading Greenfield by about 1.4 points, which falls slightly below the two-point advantage President Donald Trump holds against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the state.

The last A+-rated poll was released Oct. 31 by Selzer & Co. and gave Ernst the advantage by a margin of seven points, according to FiveThirtyEight, which also projected that Ernst has a 58% chance of winning the election against Greenfield.

As The Daily Wire reported:

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, conducted by the highly-respected Selzer & Co. of Des Moines between October 26-29, found that President Trump was leading former Vice President Joe Biden in Iowa by seven points, 48%-41%, a huge change, considering that in September, the same pollsters found the two candidates were tied at 47%. “It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points,” the Des Moines Register noted, adding, “J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., said while men are more likely to support Trump and women to support Biden, the gender gap has narrowed, and independents have returned to supporting the president, a group he won in 2016.” Selzer stated, “The president is holding demographic groups that he won in Iowa four years ago, and that would give someone a certain level of comfort with their standing. There’s a consistent story in 2020 to what happened in 2016.” She cautioned, “Neither candidate hits 50%, so there’s still some play here.” In 2016, Trump won the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 9.5%, 51.2% to 41.7%. The same poll found Iowa GOP Senator Joni Ernst moving ahead of Democrat Theresa Greenfield, 46% -42%, in a crucial race that may determine whether the GOP can hold the Senate.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) predicted Ernst’s seat will be among several that would flip to the Democrats. Speaking Tuesday on MSNBC, Reid said, “I think we’re going to win in Colorado; we’re going to win in Montana; we’re going to win in Maine; we’re going to win in North Carolina; we have two shots in Georgia; we’re going to win in Arizona; we’re going to win in Iowa and we’re going to win in Alaska.”

Ernst, a veteran of the Iraq War, was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and became the first female Republican appointed to the Senate Judiciary Committee. She has been a staunch supporter of the president, voting along with his agenda more than 91% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Related: Highly-Respected Poll Finds Trump Surging Ahead In Iowa, Ernst Takes Lead

Related: Farmer Calls Out Joni Ernst’s Opponent’s Campaign For ‘Sham’ Flyer

Related: WATCH: Joni Ernst Wonders How The Biden/Burisma Issue Will Impact Iowa Voters

Related: Pelosi Targets Joni Ernst With Nasty Subtweet. Ernst, Former Soldier, Fires Back.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

