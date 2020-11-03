https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/judge-charged-sexually-abusing-child-church-leader-sleepovers-boys/

(PENNLIVE) — A Perry County judge and church leader charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy had sleepovers with children in his office on multiple occasions and admitted to having addictions to porn and masturbation, according to charging documents.

The investigation into District Judge Michael E. Schechterly launched when police received a tip about “concerning behavior” he exhibited with a 12-year-old in 2015.

During an interview with police, Schechterly, 58, admitted touching the genitals of a 12-year-old boy with special needs while they were watching television at the judge’s home in 2015, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

