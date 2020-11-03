https://pjmedia.com/election/rick-moran/2020/11/03/kamala-harris-lets-the-mask-slip-touts-video-promoting-marxist-equality-of-outcomes-n1119115

The notion that all human beings are born with equal talents, gifts, intelligence, and ambition and only racism, sexism, white supremacy, and the upper class keep some people of color from achieving their dreams has become a large part of the Democratic Party platform.

Despite denying human nature and the American experience, the notion of “equality of outcomes” has become a major myth of the radical left — which isn’t surprising since it was also an idea promoted by Karl Marx.

Instinctively, Americans have cast a jaundiced eye at “leveling schemes” promoted by Democrats. Ordinary people are a lot more familiar with human nature and know that when you bring someone down to make everyone equal, they’re the ones who are likely to end up at the bottom.

But not, apparently, our intrepid youth of today. They have embraced the concept, largely because it’s simple and they have no idea how to think critically of the consequences of such a policy. The same could be said of the left in general who don’t care if an idea works, only if it makes themselves feel good for trying it.

Last week, Kamala Harris’s campaign tweeted out a video that promoted the idea of “equality of outcomes,” referring to it as a question between “equality and equity.” Rep. Dan Crenshaw summed up the stupidity of the concept.

The false promise of the left, in 1 minute. Start out with a well-intentioned point on equality of opportunity, only to end it with the true Marxist intent: equity in outcomes. They leave out the part where equity must be enforced with unequal -and tyrannical- treatment. https://t.co/Hflv16okCo — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 2, 2020

In radical-left circles, it’s always more palatable to the working class to have their propaganda fed to them via cartoons. Think of the old Nazi cartoons portraying Jews as rats and overrunning Germany. There’s something almost childlike about a cartoon that makes it easier to swallow radical concepts.

New York Post:

The cartoon video, shared on Harris’ Twitter Sunday afternoon, featured two men — one white and one black — who were staring up at a mountain they were attempting to climb. Both men are given the same length rope; the problem, however, is that the white man is standing by the end of his rope while the black man is at the bottom of a cliff and unable to reach his rope.

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

Because, of course, society is unfair and unfeeling and doesn’t ever lift a finger to help the black man reach his rope in the first place, right?

The California senator narrates the video, in which she begins by saying, “So there’s a big difference between equality and equity. Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’” “The problem with that [is] not everybody’s starting out from the same place. So if we’re all getting the same amount but you started out back there and I started out over here, we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me,” she said, as the white man climbed the mountain while the black man watched from below.

The notion that the black man is made equal by giving him assistance to reach the same starting place as the white man is about as ludicrous an analysis of human nature that you can give. Even a 5-year-old kid knows that you achieve equality not by boosting one person up to be equal with another. You pull the higher achiever down to reach “equality of outcomes.”

Rep. Liz Cheney points out the danger:

Sounds just like Karl Marx. A century of history has shown where that path leads. We all embrace equal opportunity, but government-enforced equality of outcomes is Marxism. https://t.co/76GRFhl34X — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2020

Despite 100 years of evidence directly contradicting the Harris concept of “equality or equity,” the left continues to eagerly promote it because it forms the intellectual and philosophical basis of their worldview. How many millions have died for this god-awful stupidity? Not enough for Harris and the radical left.

