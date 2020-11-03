https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/kanye-west-concedes-presidential-race-alludes-2024-run?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Early Wednesday morning – with no path forward to the 270 – long-shot presidential candidate Kanye West conceded the election.

In a tweet, originally captioned “WELP. KANYE 2024,” the rapper and fashion designer made clear that his presidential hopes are still alive.

West failed to qualify for the 2020 ballot in most states, but did appear on ballots in 12 contests. In those states, according to data from the Associated Press, West earned at least 1,000 votes per contest. However, he failed to win any of the requisite 270 Electoral College votes to become president.

In Colorado, nearly 6,000 votes went to the husband of Kim Kardashian, and in Vermont, he received 1,200 votes.

Earlier in the day, West declared via twitter that he had voted in a presidential election for the first time in his life, casting a ballot for himself.

In Tennessee, the musician received more than 10,000 votes, according to preliminary tallies; more than 6,800 in Minnesota; 3,000 in Mississippi; 6,200 in Kentucky; just over 4,000 in Utah; 5,500 in Oklahoma; 2,300 in Idaho; nearly 4,000 in Arkansas; 3,100 in Iowa, and 2,300 Idaho.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West, told her fans she had voted, thought it is unclear whether she cast her ballot for her husband.

