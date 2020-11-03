https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/kayleigh-mcenany-predicts-a-trump-landslide-with-wins-in-nevada-and-minnesota/

WH Press Secretary (and campaign adviser) Kayleigh McEnany predicted a Trump landslide this morning, calling Ohio and Floria a “lock” and predicting wins in Nevada and Minnesota:

She added that, “The story of this election is this: The Latino vote came to Pres Trump, the Black vote came to Pres Trump in numbers that we have not seen bc he has been a president for the ppl, fighting for the Black community, the Latino community, every American”:

Fingers crossed!

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...