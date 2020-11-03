https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/keith-olbermann-calls-president-trump-a-whiny-little-kunta-kinte/

In response to President Trump interview on Fox News this morning where he complained about the network giving too much airtime to Dems, the always-awful Keith Olbermann called him a “whiny little Kunta Kinte”:

Kunta Kinte, of course, refers to the main character in Alex Haley’s “Roots”:

In other words, Keith thinks “Trump complains too much, just like slaves”?

Survey says? RACIST:

And we just love it when libs go after their own:

Oh, we have no doubts there will be other bad tweets today but this could be the winner:

And if there’s one good thing to happen today, maybe we’ll never have to hear from Keith Olbermann ever again?

Screenshot for posterity:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...