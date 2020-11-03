https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/keith-olbermann-calls-president-trump-a-whiny-little-kunta-kinte/

In response to President Trump interview on Fox News this morning where he complained about the network giving too much airtime to Dems, the always-awful Keith Olbermann called him a “whiny little Kunta Kinte”:

Yes @realDonaldTrump has always been, will always be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte https://t.co/hIIrt1Ke17 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020

Kunta Kinte, of course, refers to the main character in Alex Haley’s “Roots”:

In other words, Keith thinks “Trump complains too much, just like slaves”?

The more I think about it, the more I agree with Keith that Trump complains too much, just like slaves. https://t.co/mSvcr5HdqZ — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) November 3, 2020

Survey says? RACIST:

i don’t understand this tweet but it’s racist https://t.co/eNZ2wmXye7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 3, 2020

And we just love it when libs go after their own:

Ahhh…we knew our daily dose of racism would come earlier this morning smh. The clown shows are going to be in full swing all day 🤡 #ElectionDay https://t.co/Iy0sQiO4aB — theGrio.com (@theGrio) November 3, 2020

Oh, we have no doubts there will be other bad tweets today but this could be the winner:

I’ve seen enough: I’m ready to declare this the victor of the worst tweet of election day contest. https://t.co/Bxsn3wWzqk — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) November 3, 2020

And if there’s one good thing to happen today, maybe we’ll never have to hear from Keith Olbermann ever again?

Keith Olbermann setting himself on fire with racist analogies is the perfect warm up for today. https://t.co/Bm3R9WfZNs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2020

Screenshot for posterity:

