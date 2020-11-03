https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/last-minute-panic-biden-camp-moves-goal-posts-says-joe-biden-multiple-pathways-270-without-pennsylvania-florida/

Joe Biden’s campaign is moving the goal posts on Election Day.

Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon is now trying to manage expectations by claiming they can still win without Florida and Pennsylvania.

What happened to Joe Biden winning Florida and Pennsylvania in a landslide?

“We continue to have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes” Biden’s campaign manager said trying to assure voters they can win 270 even without Pennsylvania and Florida.”

TRENDING: BREAKING UPDATE: Early Voter Turnout in Florida Indicates a Very Big Day for President Trump

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon: “We continue to have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes” says they can win 270 even without PA and FL — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) November 3, 2020

Florida is now a “coin toss” says Biden’s campaign manager as Biden gets curb stomped in early voter turnout in The Sunshine State.

But the media told us Biden was up by 12 points in Florida!

Jen O’Malley Dillon: “We come into election day in our battleground states ahead by eight points. Obviously each state is different… Florida is a coin toss without a doubt.” — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) November 3, 2020

President Trump is crushing it in Florida, including blue counties such as Miami-Dade and Broward.

The Latinos in South Florida are coming out in droves and voting for President Trump.

Pennsylvania is looking good for President Trump as well.

Trump campaign senior advisor Steve Cortes on Tuesday said, “We are leading Pennsylvania. We are surging.”

“It’s fracking and faith—those are the two reasons I think we’re going to win Pennsylvania,” Steve Cortes said.

WATCH:

“We are leading in Pennsylvania. We are surging,” says @CortesSteve. “It’s fracking and faith—those are the two reasons I think we’re going to win Pennsylvania.” pic.twitter.com/AaOd4JHfr6 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 3, 2020

Whoever wins Florida generally wins the election.

Only two times since 1928 has Florida not gone to the winner of a US presidential election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

