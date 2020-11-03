https://newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/sergie-daez/2020/11/03/john-legend-lil-wayne-other-trump-supporting-rappers-taken
About The Author
Related Posts
This Week in Leftist Democrat Violence and Intimidation
September 13, 2020
Revealing: Huge Locust Repeatedly Lands on Joe Biden’s Face During Unhinged Rant About Something Called ‘Environmental Justice’
September 14, 2020
Thousands Expected to Attend Franklin Graham’s First-Ever Prayer March on Washington
September 26, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy