https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/levar-burton-fact-checks-keith-olbermann-after-saying-he-called-trump-kunta-kinte-because-it-sounds-like-cnt/

Keith Olbermann deleted his earlier tweet and apologized for calling President Trump a “whiny little Kunta Kinte” in what he says was an attempt to call the president a “c*nt” by using a word that sounded like “c*nt” without having to type “c***” instead:

Olbermann will now replace “Kunta Kinte” in his personal lexicography with “see you next Tuesday”:

Wait. . .

So this clown has been using Kunta Kinte to call people c*nts for years? LOL:

And it makes no sense:

Levar Burton even changed his profile pic because of it:

And now we can sit back and watch libs call him out for being sexist:

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...