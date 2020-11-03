https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/levar-burton-fact-checks-keith-olbermann-after-saying-he-called-trump-kunta-kinte-because-it-sounds-like-cnt/
Keith Olbermann deleted his earlier tweet and apologized for calling President Trump a “whiny little Kunta Kinte” in what he says was an attempt to call the president a “c*nt” by using a word that sounded like “c*nt” without having to type “c***” instead:
Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without writing/saying c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c***
Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part https://t.co/hIIrt1Ke17
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020
Olbermann will now replace “Kunta Kinte” in his personal lexicography with “see you next Tuesday”:
And you can never keep your personal lexicography as much as you’d like, so I especially appreciate the suggestions in this thread that “See you next Tuesday” is the modern acceptable euphemism.
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020
Wait. . .
So this clown has been using Kunta Kinte to call people c*nts for years? LOL:
So re Trump: see you next Tuesday – although that would’ve been PERFECT a week ago
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020
And it makes no sense:
Dear @KeithOlbermann, #Kunta is pronounced with a long “u” as in unity, not a short “u” as in cup.
Try again!
Love,
Kunta
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 3, 2020
Levar Burton even changed his profile pic because of it:
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/sGjjKcXvrw
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 3, 2020
And now we can sit back and watch libs call him out for being sexist:
“I didn’t mean to be racist. I meant to be sexist. Thank you.” https://t.co/kVik6lRDQh
— Rebecca 👻 “Our President’s a Fascist” 🎃 Watson (@rebeccawatson) November 3, 2020
***
Related:
Keith Olbermann calls President Trump a ‘whiny little Kunta Kinte’ https://t.co/jM7tLNPh2I
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 3, 2020