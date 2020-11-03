https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/levar-burton-fact-checks-keith-olbermann-after-saying-he-called-trump-kunta-kinte-because-it-sounds-like-cnt/

Keith Olbermann deleted his earlier tweet and apologized for calling President Trump a “whiny little Kunta Kinte” in what he says was an attempt to call the president a “c*nt” by using a word that sounded like “c*nt” without having to type “c***” instead:

Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without writing/saying c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c*** Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part https://t.co/hIIrt1Ke17 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020

Olbermann will now replace “Kunta Kinte” in his personal lexicography with “see you next Tuesday”:

And you can never keep your personal lexicography as much as you’d like, so I especially appreciate the suggestions in this thread that “See you next Tuesday” is the modern acceptable euphemism. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020

Wait. . .

So this clown has been using Kunta Kinte to call people c*nts for years? LOL:

So re Trump: see you next Tuesday – although that would’ve been PERFECT a week ago — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020

And it makes no sense:

Dear @KeithOlbermann, #Kunta is pronounced with a long “u” as in unity, not a short “u” as in cup. Try again! Love,

Kunta — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 3, 2020

Levar Burton even changed his profile pic because of it:

And now we can sit back and watch libs call him out for being sexist:

“I didn’t mean to be racist. I meant to be sexist. Thank you.” https://t.co/kVik6lRDQh — Rebecca 👻 “Our President’s a Fascist” 🎃 Watson (@rebeccawatson) November 3, 2020

***

