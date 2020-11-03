http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/VlheIMfi74E/liberal-election-night-freakout-underway.php

As of this writing (@9:30 eastern), it is clear there isn’t going to be a Biden landslide, as many liberals were hoping. My sources close to the RNC war room say there is great optimism at this time, but it’s likely to be close like 2o16.

Looking around the Twitterverse (though mostly drawn from the Washington Post’s election feed), it is already evident that the left is freaking out. First, let’s note that Henry Olsen (no leftist, just to be clear) is backtracking from his Biden call:

Elsewhere, libs are owning themselves, like WaPo hack columnist Ruth Marcus:

But what’s really freaking out Dems is that while Trump appears to have lost some white voters, he’s picked up a lot of minorities:

Nicole Hannah-Jones, the impresario of the NY Times 1619 Project, is going full racist:



“White Cubans”? I guess Biden was right: you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black (or Latino).

This one is pretty good too:

Look for Yascha to get booted from Harvard for this:

Love this:

Pour yourself a drink. Fascinating night ahead. The left has already lost, even if Biden eeks it out.

UPDATE: The betting markets now favor Trump to win.

UPDATE 2: Source tells me RNC worried about Ohio and Pennsylvania, but optimistic about Virginia. Media outlets have retracted their Biden call for VA. Trump outperforming in VA by a lot over 2016.

UPDATE: NASDAQ stock futures soaring.

