https://www.theblaze.com/news/melania-no-mask-libs-tweet

Critics of the president and the first lady lashed out on Election Day after it was reported that Melania Trump voted without a face mask in Palm Beach, Florida.

The first lady posted a video of her answering a few questions from the media as she arrived at the polling place.

“It’s Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election,” she told a reporter.

A pool report claimed that she was the only person not wearing a face mask at the voting center at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center.

Immediately after that report, critics began to attack the first lady for not adhering to pandemic guidelines, even after she had contracted the coronavirus in September. She has since recovered.

“Selfish Miserable Melania still not wearing a mask,” tweeted comedian actor Michael Rappaport.

“It’s like the trump administration owns stock in coronavirus,” said Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast.

“230,000 COVID-19 deaths and over 9.5 million people infected — is it too much to ask of Melania Trump to set an example consistent w/CDC guidelines, and wear a mask?” asked feminist musician Bill Madden.

“No one should ever rewrite history and cast Melania as anything other than trash — from birtherism to ‘I don’t care do you?’ to refusing to wear a mask during a pandemic. Garbage,” tweeted an anti-Republican account.

“First lady is definitely not a classy lady. Poor show of leadership for anyone. Wear a f**king mask or stay the f**k home,” tweeted another user.

In a video published in March, the first lady modeled how to wear a face mask and exhorted Americans to follow the CDC guidelines to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s more video of the first lady voting on election day:







First lady Melania Trump casts her ballot in Florida – News



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

