Elections The U.S. Senate race between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison was among the most talked about in 2020. COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republican Lindsey Graham has won reelection to his U.S. Senate seat in South Carolina by defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison., in the process fending off the most serious challenge of his political career. The contest turned into the most competitive and talked about U.S. Senate race in South Carolina so far this century, as TV airwaves were flooded with campaign commercials, atypical for a state that usually doesn’t see high stakes political drama in the general election. One thing about the race is for certain: it’s the most expensive contest in the state’s history. Well over $100 million has been spent combined by the two campaigns, with a combination of direct fundraising and political action committee (PAC) money pouring in to try and sway the public’s opinion. ]]>

Polls in the weeks prior to the election varied on the race, with some showing it a statistical tie, while others had Graham up by several points.

Graham, 65, now will get his fourth term in the Senate, and extends his 26-year-long career in Congress. That time includes time in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Harrison, 44, is the former South Carolina Democratic Party Chair who’s worked as a lobbyist.

Graham has become one of the most powerful senators in Congress, sitting on the Armed Services Committee and chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee. At first a critic of President Donald Trump, he’s become one of the president’s staunchest allies, which helped boost his standing among conservatives in the state.

To win, Harrison would have had to buck some powerful trends in state politics: no Democrat has won a statewide election in South Carolina since 2006, and the late time a Democrat won a U.S. Senate seat was back in 1998, when Fritz Hollings earned his last term in office to cap a long political career.

But Harrison mounted a surprising campaign that drew national attention, has he attacked Graham for that very closeness to the president. Videos of the candidates’ televised debates have drawn combined over 1 million YouTube views.

Harrison had chastised Graham’s stance on healthcare, painting him as someone who wants to do away with the Affordable Care Act’s protections and leave people without plans. Graham, meanwhile, shot back by saying Harrison is a liberal Democrat aligned with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and out of step with voters in the state who would vote to pack the Supreme Court with Democratic justices in retribution for the recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the high court.

