https://pjmedia.com/liveblog/2020/11/03/live-blog-election-day-2020-n196

Despite never getting 50% of the popular vote, Clinton claimed “mandates” from both of his elections and the media trumpeted his “mandates.”

I think about that when I worry that Biden could take this. He and the media will claim he has a “mandate” to impose masks, go after the Second Amendment, clamp down on fracking and energy production in general. He won’t unify the country, that has never been his style. Biden’s the senator most responsible for polluting our judicial nominations process. He’s an opportunist, and that “mandate” talk will go straight to his head. He’ll get very confused because that’s also his style. He’ll tear up the Abraham Accords and let China go back to ripping us off. At some point, an even more opportunistic Kamala Harris takes over.

So, yeah. Have a nightmare.

