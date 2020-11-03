https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/03/live-updates-2020-battle-for-the-senate-n1123247

Democrats expect that they can win the U.S. Senate, taking the majority from Republicans. The Senate currently has 53 Republican senators and 45 Democratic senators, with two independents who caucus with Democrats. Thirty-five seats are up for grabs.

There are a few key races to watch. Republicans are likely to pick up a seat, ousting Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and replacing him with former coach Tommy Tuberville.

Democrats have targeted Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), with former Gov. Tom Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) likely to unseat the Republican.

Democrats have also targeted Sens. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), David Perdue (R-Ga.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

There is a chance John James may unseat Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.).

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) won reelection, as did Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

Update 9:25 p.m. Eastern: Democrats have won 7 of the seats that are up for grabs and Republicans have won 8.

Update 9:45 p.m. Eastern: Hickenlooper defeated Gardner in Colorado. According to Decision Desk, Republicans have won 9 races and Democrats have won 6.

Update 10:30 p.m.: Lindsey Graham held on to his seat, and Tommy Tuberville did indeed flip Alabama. According to Decision Desk, Republicans have won 11 races and Democrats have won 6.

Full list of Republican winners: Cynthia Loomis (Wyoming), John Cornyn (Texas), Jim Inhofe (Oklahoma), Mike Rounds (South Dakota), Ben Sasse (Nebraska), Tom Cotton (Arkansas) Bill Hagerty (Tennessee) Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), Shelley Capito (West Virginia), Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), Tommy Tuberville (Alabama).

Full list of Democratic winners: John Hickenlooper (Colorado), Duck Durbin (Illinois), Mark Warner (Virginia), Chris Coons (Delaware), Cory Booker (New Jersey), Ed Markey (Massachusetts).

