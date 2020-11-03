https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/long-may-he-reign-projected-victor-cocaine-mitch-mcconnell-fiddles-as-amy-mcgraths-90-million-in-campaign-funds-burns/

Cocaine Mitch McConnell is a beast.

What a stunning turn of events.

But they gave Amy McGrath so much money!

How could this have happened?

Well, at least it was an effort. Solid B+.

No. It wasn’t.

That throne’s getting crowded.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...