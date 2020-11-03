https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/long-may-he-reign-projected-victor-cocaine-mitch-mcconnell-fiddles-as-amy-mcgraths-90-million-in-campaign-funds-burns/
Cocaine Mitch McConnell is a beast.
Fox projects Mitch McConnell wins reelection against Amy McGrath.
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 4, 2020
What a stunning turn of events.
resistance twitter: https://t.co/sogNnpk55A pic.twitter.com/y2TzywwmEj
— Nino (@baldingschemer) November 4, 2020
But they gave Amy McGrath so much money!
Amy McGrath breaks a fundraising record in Kentucky, raising $36.8 million in the third quarter — twice as much as Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/anzXW35it6
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 16, 2020
How could this have happened?
Democrats and their allies set fire to nearly $100 million in Kentucky only to watch Mitch McConnell beat Amy McGrath by double-digits.
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020
McConnell wins easily in #KYSen. May I remind you that Dems ran their hand-picked challenger who raised…nearly $90 million (!) in a lopsided losing effort.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 4, 2020
Well, at least it was an effort. Solid B+.
Mitch McConnell won and it wasn’t even close. https://t.co/OekaEU7Jbe
— Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) November 4, 2020
No. It wasn’t.
Congrats to Cocaine Mitch!
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 4, 2020
COCAINE
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 4, 2020
COCAINE MITCH MCCONNELL, GRIM REAPER AND APEX PREDATOR OF THE SENATE, FIRST OF HIS NAME.
— kaitlin, pro-life queen (@thefactualprep) November 4, 2020
LONG MAY HE REIGN
— Jay (@OneFineJay) November 4, 2020
https://t.co/Of75zl77aH pic.twitter.com/33sFwrEvCY
— jon gabriel (@exjon) November 4, 2020
Add McGrath’s to the throne of skulls.
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) November 4, 2020
That throne’s getting crowded.