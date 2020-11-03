http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/srWeOjogSPs/

Los Angeles Police Department officials tweeted a citywide tactical alert in advance of possible election-night civil unrest.

A tweet sent out by LAPD officials announced a citywide tactical alert condition on Tuesday afternoon. The alert provides for sufficient resources to address any incidents that may break out as a result of the presidential election results.

The LAPD has declared a citywide tactical alert to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities, but is not a result of any specific incident. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 3, 2020

Department officials said they are committed to ensuring that adequate resources are available to ensure everyone is free to safely vote.

In another tweet, the LAPD declared new regulations that prohibit laser pointers or other laser-style devices being used during protests or other public demonstrations. The offense is classified as a misdemeanor.

Effective today, November 3rd, 55.07 LAMC has been amended to include laser pointers or laser-style devices to the list of prohibited items while attending or participating in any public demonstration, rally, protest, picket line or public assembly. A violation is a misdemeanor. pic.twitter.com/ZjBaDZhbxB — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 3, 2020

Large numbers of people in Los Angeles turned out over the weekend to show support for the re-election of President Donald Trump, Breitbart News reported. During the early moments of the rally, Antifa counter-protesters showed up and tried to start trouble. LAPD officers separated the two groups and Trump supporters chanted, “USA, USA.”

Once police separated the two groups, pro-Trump supporters marched by the thousands in support of the re-election of President Trump. The photos and videos in this article show a diverse crowd of people enjoying themselves as they express their political opinion.

