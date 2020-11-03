https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/mad-maxine-calls-black-trump-voters-despicable-shameful-will-never-ever-forgive/

Congresswoman Mad Maxine Waters, darling of the deranged left, is at it again. Known for her preposterous quips and sound bytes that reveal the true lunacy of the far left, she set her sights on black Trump supporters in a recent interview she did on the Joe Madison Show on Sirius XM. Waters ranted for several minutes, insulting black Trump supporters, claiming that Trump is only using them and won’t be doing anything for them, calling them despicable and shameful, and ultimately proclaiming she would “never, ever forgive them.”

Leftist site Revolt.tv reports:

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters is expressing her disappointment with any Black Trump supporters. Waters appeared on the SiriusXM’s radio show “The Joe Madison Show” and shared her thoughts on why voting for Trump in the upcoming presidential election is a disservice to the Black community. “I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know what’s on their minds, but if we don’t turn out this vote and turn it out huge, this man could end up winning again. And this country would go backwards,” she said on the radio show earlier this week. TRENDING: Don Jr. Rallies in Yuma City – Ivanka Rallies in Michigan – Eric Trump Rallies in Florida… So, Where’s Hunter? “The divisiveness that this deplorable human being has caused, the confrontation, the dog whistling to the right wing, the white supremacists, the KKK, and they’re coming alive,” she added. “He’s a racist. He does not have any appreciation for Black people, and Black women in particular, he has talked about us so bad. He talked about John Lewis so bad,” she shared. “He has no respect for us. He’s not doing anything for us. And for those young Black men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terribly mistaken. Any of them showing their face, I will never ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities. It is absolutely unconscionable. It is shameful.”

Waters added “They will go down in history as having done the most despicable thing to their families and to their communities and to their mothers and their grandmothers.”

She’s probably just butthurt about Joe Collins, a black Navy veteran and pro-Trump conservative, is running against her for her long-held seat. Like Kim Klacik, Collins focuses on the disastrous far left policies that have resulted in widespread poverty in black communities, which Waters refers to as “helping” those communities.

Listen to the interview here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

