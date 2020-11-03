https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/massachusetts-gov-baker-imposes-new-virus-restrictions-including?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, announced earlier this week that he would impose a series of coronavirus-related restrictions on his state, including a nightly curfew and a mask mandate, even when individuals are social distancing.

As coronavirus case numbers begin to rise again across the country, Baker said the new restrictions were a result of people becoming “complacent in our daily lives.”

“The simple truth is this: too many of us have become complacent in our daily lives,” he said.

Businesses such as restaurants, marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores will now be required to stop service every night at 9:30, barring few exceptions. Recreational businesses including golf courses, casinos and pools must also cease operations by curfew. The curfew will be imposed at the local level, according to state officials.

The governor says he has no intention of shutting down schools, even going so far as to say he isn’t sure shutting them down earlier this year was the correct decision. However, he caution residents about large gatherings of family and friends over Thanksgiving.

