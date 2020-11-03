https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/massive-rally-trump-nigeria-hindu-sena-hold-fire-rituals-trump-new-delhi-jews-surfside-fl-hold-prayer-vigil-trump/

Hindu supporters of President Trump in New Delhi held a prayer vigil for President Trump on Tuesday.

Nearly two dozen members of a group known as Hindu Sena (Hindu Army) joined a priest wearing saffron robes to conduct fire rituals for Trump.

A group known as Hindu Sena joined a priest wearing saffron robes to conduct fire rituals and chant verses for Donald Trump ahead of #Election2020 https://t.co/gFdTthLx1a pic.twitter.com/175pPMaHIb — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2020

In Nigeria HUNDREDS of Trump supporters from a local church held a march for President Trump.

And Jews in Surfside, Florida held a vigil for President Trump this morning.

Since Twitter suspended (on Election Day!) @SVNewsAlerts, we‘ll have to repost their video we tweeted earlier today: The Bal Harbour synagogue in Surfside, Florida made a special Mi Shebeirach blessing this morning for a Trump victory! #JewsForTrump RT! pic.twitter.com/IeFNyV4XZ5 — Jews For Trump (@JewsForTrump) November 3, 2020

