https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/massive-rally-trump-nigeria-hindu-sena-hold-fire-rituals-trump-new-delhi-jews-surfside-fl-hold-prayer-vigil-trump/
Hindu supporters of President Trump in New Delhi held a prayer vigil for President Trump on Tuesday.
Nearly two dozen members of a group known as Hindu Sena (Hindu Army) joined a priest wearing saffron robes to conduct fire rituals for Trump.
A group known as Hindu Sena joined a priest wearing saffron robes to conduct fire rituals and chant verses for Donald Trump ahead of #Election2020 https://t.co/gFdTthLx1a pic.twitter.com/175pPMaHIb
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
In Nigeria HUNDREDS of Trump supporters from a local church held a march for President Trump.
Massive rally for President Donald Trump in Nigeria, organized by a church. This is shocking and historical, because, I have never seen anything like this.@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @PressSec @seanhannity @FoxNews @foxandfriends @RealCandaceO @tedcruz @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/V8jmMljetv
— Abraham O. Adeyemi (@Berean16031989) October 26, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
And Jews in Surfside, Florida held a vigil for President Trump this morning.
Since Twitter suspended (on Election Day!) @SVNewsAlerts, we‘ll have to repost their video we tweeted earlier today:
The Bal Harbour synagogue in Surfside, Florida made a special Mi Shebeirach blessing this morning for a Trump victory! #JewsForTrump
RT! pic.twitter.com/IeFNyV4XZ5
— Jews For Trump (@JewsForTrump) November 3, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The post MASSIVE Rally for Trump in Nigeria — Hindu Sena hold Fire Rituals for Trump in New Delhi — Jews in Surfside, FL Hold Prayer Vigil for Trump appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.