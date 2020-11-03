https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/massive-rally-trump-nigeria-hindu-sena-hold-fire-rituals-trump-new-delhi-jews-surfside-fl-hold-prayer-vigil-trump/

Hindu supporters of President Trump in New Delhi held a prayer vigil for President Trump on Tuesday.

Nearly two dozen members of a group known as Hindu Sena (Hindu Army) joined a priest wearing saffron robes to conduct fire rituals for Trump.

In Nigeria HUNDREDS of Trump supporters from a local church held a march for President Trump.

And Jews in Surfside, Florida held a vigil for President Trump this morning.

