As Twitchy reported earlier, people were confused to see President Trump with a large lead in Virginia and Fox News calling the state for Joe Biden. Anchor Bret Baier explained that those checkmarks they were handing out were based on predictions, with the prediction that Northern Virginia would break heavily for Biden.

It’s two hours later and people are still wondering what’s going on in Virginia:

Explain Virginia please? — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) November 4, 2020

Trump only down 9 pts in first Fairfax print. We sure about that Virginia call? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 4, 2020

They called Virginia with one percent reporting, but not Florida. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 4, 2020

Don’t trust exit polls. Trump is leading by almost 300k in Virginia right now with 32% reporting. https://t.co/a3Gfua6W1s — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020

Someone help me understand why the hell Virginia is being called for Biden. pic.twitter.com/XsQr4VThox — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 4, 2020

What’s going on in Virginia — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 4, 2020

They called it too early. This looks in play. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 4, 2020

If Trump won Loudon 55% to 42%, it’s in play. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 4, 2020

It might not be in play if all of the absentee ballots that haven’t been counted turn out to be for Joe Biden.

VIrginia elections officials had said they will have a huge drop of early votes for Northern VA (of which there were 900,000+) at once before 11pm. Hasn’t happened yet — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) November 4, 2020

TONIGHT: In northern Virginia, Fairfax County elections workers arrive in droves carrying sealed boxes we’re told are ballots from drop boxes. AT 10&11: Elections officials say the ballots in the sealed boxes will be “locked up and counted starting tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/DHPjo3BihM — Tisha Lewis FOX 5 DC (@TishaLewis) November 4, 2020

Biden might win Virginia because of the absentees, but we won’t know tonight. The networks should pull those calls. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 4, 2020

Trump lost Loudon County in northern Virginia by 17 points, or just over 30,000 votes. With 98 of 99 precincts reporting results, Trump is beating Biden by 13 points, or 9,000 votes. Clinton won Virginia by just 5 points in 2016. https://t.co/1zPCSTQohG pic.twitter.com/itGUnEMlk2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

Trump has a lead of 300,000 in Virginia despite it being called for Biden with 36% reporting. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020

Trump has a 300,000 vote lead in Virginia right now and Fox News called it for Biden two hours ago. What a joke. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 4, 2020

Virginia was previously called for Biden. It might be recalled and go to Trump. He has a 300,000 lead in the entire state. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020

CNN walking back absurdly premature Virginia call. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) November 4, 2020

CNN walking back their call on Virginia. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 4, 2020

CNN had called Virginia for President Trump, so who knows? Maybe it’s better to wait?

Trump leads Virginia by almost 350,000 votes. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020

Virginia is back in play. Amazing. https://t.co/5W82mpnxUo — Roosh (@rooshv) November 4, 2020

Hmmm. CNN is still talking about Virginia being competitive, but the Associated Press called the state for Biden two hours ago. — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) November 4, 2020

Folks, we aren’t expecting to see lots of the early votes in the Commonwealth of Virginia until aound 11 p.m. tonight. And we have known that was the plan for a while now. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) November 4, 2020

