https://thepostmillennial.com/white-house-press-secretary-interview-talks-about-black-and-latino-communities

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave an interview on this Election Day Tuesday, where she focused on how black and Latino communities are going to be a big factor in the ongoing elections.

McEnany said:

“The Latino vote came to President Trump. The black vote came to President Trump in numbers that we have not seen because he has been a president for the people, fighting for the black community, the Latino community, every American.

“The story of this election: a president who fought for the people and the people who showed up to fight for this president on Election Day. Our voters turn out on Election Day. Today is the day the American people speak and endorse President Trump.”

McEnany also mentioned the newly released numbers from the Des Moines Register Pool, which was considered in retrospect to be the most reliable poll for the 2016 elections, predicting the Trump victory in that year:

“It showed him ahead by 7. This year, this cycle, it shows him ahead by 7. That’s indicative of exactly what I believe is going to happen, a Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan victory, Indiana and Nevada won.”

Trump has indeed been gaining steadily in most polls, despite media coverage not in his favour.



