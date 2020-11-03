https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/meaningless-politico-poll-shows-that-british-voters-overwhelmingly-back-joe-biden/

As Twitchy just reported, there’s a great video going around telling Canadians not to vote today — their election was last year. Also not voting for president are the British, but Politico thought it might be newsworthy to take a poll of 3,991 British voters and then run the findings through a model to calculate estimated results for each parliamentary constituency in Great Britain. As it turns out, President Trump didn’t win one of Britain’s 650 election districts according to the model.

We asked British voters across all 650 election districts who they support as U.S. president, and found that not a single district would back Trump https://t.co/yjuhltp4vc — POLITICO (@politico) November 3, 2020

Don’t care. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) November 3, 2020

Oh, well, let’s cancel the election then. Thank you, Politco, for proving yourself worthless every day. — MAC (Parler: MACummings) (@cummingsamerica) November 3, 2020

Well, THAT was a waste of money. — Me (@Keefer1958) November 3, 2020

In other news, 650 out of 650 British election districts choose King George III over the States. Carry on. — Joel (@Tronchaser1972) November 3, 2020

We asked the British not to meddle in our elections way back in 1776. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 3, 2020

We sent a letter. — DeanLogic ♎ (@DeanLogic) November 3, 2020

It was a STRONGLY worded letter — Fat Pants (@kk2flygirl) November 3, 2020

Oh. Should we republish the Declaration of Independence for them to read? Did they forget? — Michael (@TexAgg04) November 3, 2020

Thought that was settled in 1776. We don’t care. Enjoy your #lockdowns #Britain #america will enjoy freedom — PatriotD (@freedomdiane) November 3, 2020

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. British opinions haven’t mattered here since 1776. — Trunalimunumapzure Princess (@PresidentOfDCBP) November 3, 2020

We threw those guys a tea party a couple hundred years or so ago to let them know… …no shits are given about how they’d vote. — Leatherneck (@Leatherneck) November 3, 2020

If we lost at Yorktown, I might give a damn. — Daniel Hellman (@danhellman) November 3, 2020

They probably weren’t all that crazy about George Washington either. So be it. — Bill Worthington (@billworthington) November 3, 2020

They weren’t exactly FOR our independence either…if they don’t want Trump, probably the best signal we should be voting for him. — Carlos Trujillo (@_CarlosTrujillo) November 3, 2020

We shot a bunch of British soldiers once upon a time so we didn’t have to care what the British think about anything. Then we were nice enough to bail them out twice — Tim C (@TimChartersn5) November 3, 2020

I asked a row of chairs. The results had equal impact on reality. — Ken Rusnak takes his mask off (@KenRusnak) November 3, 2020

Is this supposed to be some lame, last-minute attempt to depress voter turnout for Trump? British voters also voted to leave the European Union and elect Boris Johnson, so explain that.

