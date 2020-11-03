https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/meaningless-politico-poll-shows-that-british-voters-overwhelmingly-back-joe-biden/

As Twitchy just reported, there’s a great video going around telling Canadians not to vote today — their election was last year. Also not voting for president are the British, but Politico thought it might be newsworthy to take a poll of 3,991 British voters and then run the findings through a model to calculate estimated results for each parliamentary constituency in Great Britain. As it turns out, President Trump didn’t win one of Britain’s 650 election districts according to the model.

Is this supposed to be some lame, last-minute attempt to depress voter turnout for Trump? British voters also voted to leave the European Union and elect Boris Johnson, so explain that.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...