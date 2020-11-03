https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/meanwhile-in-beverly-hills/
On the ground at the final Beverly Hills Freedom Rally before the election. While it was scheduled to start at 3, people began showing up before 12.
Counter protesters plan on showing up. pic.twitter.com/xup6RBfKHw
— Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 31, 2020
Trump supporters Freedom Rally was disrupted and eventually cancelled when Antifa showed up.
BHPD storms up Rodeo drive as protesters arrive. A bearcat? from Santa Paula PD arrives as well. pic.twitter.com/HRFA9T9I45
— Cogeian (@cogeian) October 31, 2020
Beverly Hills now pic.twitter.com/UPAId3pIrN
— Cogeian (@cogeian) October 31, 2020
BHPD moves barricades counter protesters had assembled, then begins advancing up Santa Monica towards the group. pic.twitter.com/FcDZ8EKN5A
— Cogeian (@cogeian) October 31, 2020
Counter protesters have arrived and BHPD in riot gear form a line between the rally pic.twitter.com/uY5XPJ7EYK
— Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 31, 2020