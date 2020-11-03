https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/michael-moore-dont-believe-the-polls/
Michael Moore says “don’t believe the polls” that have Biden up big. “They always undercount the Trump vote.” pic.twitter.com/4ONd4GOrPA
— Spencer Neale (@Spencer_Neale) October 30, 2020
Michael Moore warns Democrats about hidden Trump voters in Michigan.
This is an interesting 2016-2020 mashup in two parts — Profanity Warning
America First will be our Credo! (Part II) pic.twitter.com/JZs8Qt5f8e
— 📽 OnlyContent (@GoPdetractor) November 2, 2020