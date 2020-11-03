https://hannity.com/media-room/michigan-gov-its-going-to-take-us-a-little-while-to-count-prepare-to-be-patient/

MICHIGAN GOV: ‘It’s Going to Take us a Little While to Count… Prepare to Be Patient’

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged Americans to “be patient” Tuesday night; saying her state will need “a little while to count” the votes in the 2020 race for the White House.

