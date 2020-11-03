https://babylonbee.com/news/mitch-mcconnell-celebrates-victory/

Study: 100% Of Elections Are ‘The Most Important Election Of Your Lifetime’

November 5th, 2018

Nation’s Unborn Collectively Recoil As Hillary Clinton Accepts Nomination

July 28th, 2016

Dems Change Mind On Border Wall After Realizing It Will Keep People From Leaving When We Switch To Socialism

July 9th, 2019

Wildly Popular Libertarian Candidate Surges Into Single Digits

November 6th, 2018

‘Good Evening,’ Says President Trump, Drawing Immediate Flurry Of Fact Checks

January 9th, 2019

Bernie Sanders Vows To Fight For $15 Maximum Wage

June 10th, 2019

