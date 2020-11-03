https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/03/mollie-hemingway-donald-trump-has-turned-the-republican-party-into-a-multiracial-party/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway celebrated the Republican Party’s progress with minority voters Tuesday night as President Donald Trump shows strong returns in key battleground states among the Democrats’ key constituency.

“One of the things that is definitely an emerging story is about the closing of the racial gap in voting,” Hemingway said, as Trump outperforms in majority-Hispanic Miami-Dade County in Florida, tilting the state to the incumbent president. “Donald Trump is obviously doing very well in Florida on the strength of minority voters. … There’s starting to be an indication this is happening in other states as well.”

Hemingway continued, emphasizing how the president’s support Tuesday contradicts legacy media’s bigoted depiction of the president.

“It is really stunning that it is Donald Trump, someone that the media have painted as a racist, racial demagogue, who is managing this transformation of the Republican Party toward a more multiracial, working-class party,” Hemingway said.

