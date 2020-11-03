https://www.dailywire.com/news/multiple-republicans-knock-off-democrat-members-of-congress-in-races

Multiple Republican candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night upset the Democrat incumbents that they were running against.

Among the wins was Republican Carlos Gimenez, the former mayor of Miami-Dade County, who beat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, backed by President Donald Trump, knocked off far-left Rep. Donna Shalala in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Nicole Malliotakis, who is Cuban, upset Rep. Max Rose in New York’s 11th Congressional District.

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

