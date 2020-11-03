https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/must-watch-thread-lists-some-of-the-dumbest-blue-check-predictions-about-the-election/

As we wait for polls to close, have a look at this thread from Grabien’s Tom Elliot who put together some of the dumbest blue-check predictions from the past year on what they expected to happen today.

ENJOY!

First up, John Heilemann who suggested President Trump will use the military to “seized Nov. election through force”:

What were some of the dumbest predictions made about the election? I’ll start w/ this one from John Heilemann –> https://t.co/ulX4k6k5NI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 30, 2020

This was echoed by former Attorney General Eric Holder:

BTW, @EricHolder also made this insane prediction: “Yeah, I think we have to be concerned about [paramilitary forces being used to rig the election]” pic.twitter.com/n6lZXJFUx2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 30, 2020

Up next, convicted felon Michael Avenatti predicted President Trump would resign before election day:

.@MichaelAvenatti predicts Trump will resign before he’s able to be re-elected https://t.co/awLRKoh1VH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

Not to be outdone, MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance predicted Russians would infiltrate our voting systems to change the votes:

MSNBC’s Nance predicts the 2020 election will be compromised, w/ Russia actually adjusting vote counts https://t.co/pmuOoiFZ26 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

And here’s Donny Deutsch who expected Nikki Haley as the nominee:

.@DonnyDeutsch predicts the Republican Party will dump Trump before Election Day, suggests Nikki Haley might be the replacement candidate pic.twitter.com/pjTN8C0XSY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

And, finally, here’s Joe Scarborough predicting President Trump would “cash out” of the race:

.@JoeNBC predicts Trump will drop out of the race because he wants to “cash out” pic.twitter.com/J84xJtfhjr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

So, literally, none of their predictions or fears have even come close to being true. Well done, experts!

