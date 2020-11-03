https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/nancy-pelosi-slams-justice-amy-coney-barrett-illegitimate/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been showing frustration recently as she’s been unable to coerce the White House into doing her bidding on COVID-19 relief for Americans. She’s wanted to bail out Democrat-run states at the same time.

And, of course, then there’s been the election campaign.

For example, she recently lashed out at CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an episode the Daily Mail described as a “fiery meltdown.”

She had erupted at him over his question about making a deal and getting that help to Americans and American businesses.

Now she’s moved in a direction that could alienate her from the judicial branch of American government, too, calling the newest associate justice by the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, “illegitimate.”

Actually, all constitutional requirements were followed in her nomination, and confirmation, to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Those staging protests and using stunts like boycotting a hearing were Democrats.

On Election Day, Pelosi and the DCCC held an online conference call, and Pelosi used the opportunity to bash Barrett.

“The president is installing an illegitimate Supreme Court justice just one week before the election, after 60 million Americans have voted, who will dismantle the ACA, and won’t say, by the way, when asked, by Sen. Feinstein, do you think Medicare is constitutional,” she said.

Watch Speaker Pelosi call Amy Coney Barrett “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice.”pic.twitter.com/3pHPs82hI9 — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2020

At the Twitchy commentary site, was an explanation of Pelosi’s actions:

“Garbage person Nancy Pelosi calls Amy Coney Barrett ‘an illegitimate Supreme Court Justices’ because Dems are the Party of Norms.”

The page said, “She says things like that all the time.”

