In the closing weeks of this campaign Hollywood lefties couldn’t believe anybody would vote for that “racist criminal” Donald Trump in 2020.

Comedian Chelsea Handler sounded like Joe “You ain’t black!” Biden when she mocked ex-boyfriend and rapper 50 Cent for his Donald Trump support: “I had to remind him that he was a black person.”

Actor John Leguizamo demeaned any Hispanic who votes for Trump: “Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for Raid.”

HBO host Bill Maher trashed the faithful, as he prodded Democrats to attack Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s religious beliefs: “Because being nuts is relevant.”

One celebrity did find religion this month, but it was just Bette Midler praying for the President’s defeat: “Are you there, God? It’s me, Bette. I’m so scared, God. We have a fascist in the White House, racist criminal who hates democracy…Please let JoeBiden win.”

The following are just some of the most obnoxious outbursts from nervous celebrities over the last month of campaign 2020:

Trump Demonstrates the “Banality of Evil”

“Tonight’s [vice presidential] debate, above all, proved once and for all, by comparison what a flaming turd pile last week’s debate was. Trump’s debate performance last week was a hurricane of bad faith. It boarded on a demonstration of the banality of evil….I spent the whole debate on the middle of my seat. It was everything we expected: [Mike] Pence talked over all the women in the room, the moderator tried to call for order. The Vice President got a couple licks in, then Senator [Kamala] Harris picked up a broken pool cue and beat Pence over the head with the Trump administration’s failures.”

— Host Stephen Colbert on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, October 7.

Praying for Defeat of “Racist Criminal Who Hates Democracy”

“Are you there, God? It’s me, Bette. I’m so scared, God. We have a fascist in the #WhiteHouse, a racist criminal who hates democracy, denies science & kills our citizens! #ElectionDay is next week. What if he wins? We won’t have a country! Please let #JoeBiden win. Thank you.”

— October 26 tweet by singer/actress Bette Midler.

Where Have We Heard This Before? Comedian to Rapper: You Can’t Be Black and Vote

Trump

“He [rapper Curtis Jackson] doesn’t wanna go from being 50 Cent to ‘20 Cent’ and I had to remind him that he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump.”

— Former Netflix host/comedian Chelsea Handler discussing ex-boyfriend rapper Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent decision to vote for Trump due to Biden’s tax plan as aired on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, October 23.

“Secret Trump Supporters” Afraid to Admit They Are Misogynist, Racists Like Trump

“So what am I worried about? I’m worried about, seriously, the secret Trump supporters. I’m worried about them. Because before the election when they voted for him, they could say, ‘Well, he’s a businessman. We hate politicians. He’s something different. baa baa baa.’ But now it’s different. Now they know he’s a misogynist. They know he’s a racist. They know that he separated little children from their parents and had no plan to reunite them….They can’t tell regular people anymore. Because they’re basically admitting that they are the same as him.”

— Co-host Joy Behar on ABC’s The View, October 30.

Trump’s Plan Was to Have Millions Die

“That seems to have really been the plan from the beginning. As much as — you know — Fauci came out and said he advised the President very early on when the President said ‘Just let it wash over the country, what happens if we do that?’ Fauci said ‘you’d have millions of dead people. That’s why you can’t do that.’ But it seems that that really is the plan.”

— Host Stephen Colbert on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, October 27.



Trump’s First Term = “A Crime Scene”

“The past four years have indeed been a crime scene in which the America of the U.S. Constitution has been duct-taped to a chair and relentlessly waterboarded by those chanting ‘Make America Great Again.’ To them, Trump is not a real person, he is a cult figure in whom they have blind faith regardless of what he says or does. Evidence is dismissed — including his own recorded admissions of guilt that prove he has disregarded their welfare, health and even their lives.”

— Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in an October 29 column for The Hollywood Reporter.

“So Smart” Joe Beat “Dimmest Bulb” “Awful” Trump

“#JoeBiden by a mile! No contest. Cogent, patient & so smart, alongside the dimmest bulb in the pack. What an awful man, & what a horrible presidency. His name will live in infamy. Which reminds me…is StephenMiller dead? Over 540 children will never see their families again.”

— October 22 tweet post-presidential debate by actress/singer Bette Midler.

Bill Being a Bigot Against Amy Barrett

“[Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer said Democrats won’t make [Amy Coney] Barett’s religion an issue – but they should. Because being nuts is relevant.”

— Host Bill Maher on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, October 16.

Latins Voting for Republicans Are Committing Suicide

“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for Raid….There’s a level of self-hate or just a lack of care of the rest of your Latin brothers and sisters who are in cages, who are being demonized by this President….Hate crimes against Latin people are way up….23 people were shot in El Paso just for being Latin and you don’t care? So you are going to vote for this braggadocio President?…It’s self-hating and selfish.”

— Actor John Leguizamo on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, October 16.

Stop the Race War, Vote Trump Out!

“The NUMBER ONE priority is to get Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO. We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

— October 16 tweet by hip-hop mogul/music producer Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

Wishing Death On Trump For Laughs

“President Trump claimed to have survived the coronavirus…..I’m not going to say I’m disappointed, but it kind of feels like when there’s a car crash and the only survivor is the drunk driver. Trump said him getting COVID was quote ‘a blessing from God.’ And I bet even God was like ‘Hey we tried, guys.’ Actually maybe we should be more optimistic about this….There’s two ways we can look at it. Either Trump is telling the truth and we finally have a cure for COVID. Or Trump is lying and he’s still gonna die. I’m not gonna say that’s a win-win but it’s definitely not a lose-lose.”

— Comedian Michael Che during Weekend Update on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, October 10.

Obama’s Election Ultimately Ushered In “The White Supremacist In Charge”

“I could see it [2020 election] literally going either way…..So after Reconstruction in this country, when black people were elected to Senate whatnot, the KKK came back with a force, and one in seven white men were in it, you know? So it’s like after Barack Obama, we got Trump, the white supremacist in charge.”

— Comedian/actress Robin Thede on NBC’s Peacock streaming service show Wilmore, October 16.

