A number of mainstream news media outlets including Fox News, National Public Radio, the Associated Press, and others projected Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden winning the state of Virginia shortly after it started reporting, only to be forced to retract their projections as the race margin narrowed.

These same networks delayed calling Indiana and South Carolina despite both of which were conceded to President Donald J. Trump with large leads and refused to call Florida despite every indication in the reported numbers that the state was going to go red again.

As The Federalist’s Sean Davis noted, in 2016 Trump was lost Virginia’s Loudon County by at least 30,000 votes. This year, however, things changed when 98 of the state’s 99 precincts show that Trump is winning by 13 points.

“Clinton won Virginia by just 5 points in 2016,” Davis tweeted.

There are still outstanding absentee votes that need to be counted in the state, potentially delaying a full victory call for either candidate until after Election Night.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state with 49.8 percent of the vote. Barack Obama also won the battleground state twice.

While many polls indicated that Biden was going to take a strong lead in Virginia, the gap continues to close in the state as Trump gains votes.

