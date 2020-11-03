https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fa1e0f0e8e815112bc505c7
Business owners boarding up store windows in Washington, D.C, say they are expecting people to loot and riot if President Donald Trump wins reelection….
The economy, the coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice were top issues for voters in the 2020 presidential election, according to NBC News exit polls….
The key races include GOP-held seats in Iowa, Maine and North Carolina, while Georgia could send two Senate elections into overtime….
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced he voted for Joe Biden on Tuesday saying, ‘I put country over party’. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he left his choice for president ‘blank’….