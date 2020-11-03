https://hannity.com/media-room/new-rules-cdc-says-people-with-covid-can-leave-quarantine-vote-on-election-day/

New rules from the Centers for Disease Control released Tuesday say patients suffering from CoVID-19 “have the right” to vote in person on Election Day, but should try and maintain proper social distancing from others at the polling station.

“Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine,” states the newsletter.

“They should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters… “This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting,” it adds.

“You should also let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location,” the agency said.

Read the full report at the New York Post.

