https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/new-york-times-clarifies-that-its-not-the-news-media-that-determines-the-winner-of-the-election/
The New York Times was apparently trying to explain how it would be covering tonight’s election results, but it got off on the wrong foot when it declared that the news media determine the winner of the presidential election.
Beginning to suspect Big Media annihilating their tiny sliver of remaining credibility these last four years was a bad idea. https://t.co/rk4BOCYsvE
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 3, 2020
Someone realized how bad that sounded and deleted the tweet.
Deleted tweet here: pic.twitter.com/HosH4h61BT
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 3, 2020
Here’s the Times’ correction:
Correction: We’ve deleted an earlier tweet that referred imprecisely to the role of the news media in the U.S. presidential election. The news media projects winners and reports results; it does not declare the winner of the election.
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2020
No kidding.
The curtain slipped… https://t.co/q4ydSfatEr
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 3, 2020
“Trust us.” -New York Times
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 3, 2020
“Just because we hate you doesn’t mean you can’t trust us”
— James Poulos (@jamespoulos) November 3, 2020
I can think of a few institutions I would trust before I would ever again trust the @nytimes and their ilk.
— Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) November 3, 2020
What strikes me most is their utter tonedeafness.
— John Wilson (@jwilson1812) November 3, 2020
Imagine the tone-deaf hubris it takes to tweet this asininity.
— Duopianos (@stgreene61) November 3, 2020
Mind-boggling lack of awareness. 🤦♀️
— Manderz Iz A Type-O (@haolegirl1965) November 3, 2020
Didn’t take em long to delete that tweet. Nobody trusts the media. its a joke.
— BioPharmaMeat (@BioPharmaMeat) November 3, 2020
This media? pic.twitter.com/CHBrw7DnEH
— Joshua Brown 🇺🇸 (@JoshuaBrown18) November 3, 2020
They deleted the tweet. Maybe because its *not* their role?
— MAGA Mom🇺🇸 (@B2004Mom) November 3, 2020
Looks like NYT just deleted above tweet. Maybe in recognition that, no, in fact, “declaring the winner in a presidential election” does not “fall to the news media” but rather to the Electoral College and Congress. The NYT is the “newspaper of record” in the US? Wow.
— John Nation (@John_Nation_) November 3, 2020
Apparently my high school civics teacher was either uninformed or lied to us.
— The Skeptical Observer (@TheSkepticalOb1) November 3, 2020
This election is a referendum against them. They are just too stupid to know it.
— John [email protected] (@JohnLay44605636) November 3, 2020
Related:
Politico contributor wants to know how NPR will protect listeners from the news that a candidate has declared victory https://t.co/BrHMkBk5y8
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 2, 2020