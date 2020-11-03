https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/new-york-times-clarifies-that-its-not-the-news-media-that-determines-the-winner-of-the-election/

The New York Times was apparently trying to explain how it would be covering tonight’s election results, but it got off on the wrong foot when it declared that the news media determine the winner of the presidential election.

Someone realized how bad that sounded and deleted the tweet.

Here’s the Times’ correction:

No kidding.

