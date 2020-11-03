https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/new-york-times-clarifies-that-its-not-the-news-media-that-determines-the-winner-of-the-election/

The New York Times was apparently trying to explain how it would be covering tonight’s election results, but it got off on the wrong foot when it declared that the news media determine the winner of the presidential election.

Beginning to suspect Big Media annihilating their tiny sliver of remaining credibility these last four years was a bad idea. https://t.co/rk4BOCYsvE — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 3, 2020

Someone realized how bad that sounded and deleted the tweet.

Here’s the Times’ correction:

Correction: We’ve deleted an earlier tweet that referred imprecisely to the role of the news media in the U.S. presidential election. The news media projects winners and reports results; it does not declare the winner of the election. — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2020

No kidding.

“Trust us.” -New York Times — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 3, 2020

“Just because we hate you doesn’t mean you can’t trust us” — James Poulos (@jamespoulos) November 3, 2020

I can think of a few institutions I would trust before I would ever again trust the @nytimes and their ilk. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) November 3, 2020

What strikes me most is their utter tonedeafness. — John Wilson (@jwilson1812) November 3, 2020

Imagine the tone-deaf hubris it takes to tweet this asininity. — Duopianos (@stgreene61) November 3, 2020

Mind-boggling lack of awareness. 🤦‍♀️ — Manderz Iz A Type-O (@haolegirl1965) November 3, 2020

Didn’t take em long to delete that tweet. Nobody trusts the media. its a joke. — BioPharmaMeat (@BioPharmaMeat) November 3, 2020

They deleted the tweet. Maybe because its *not* their role? — MAGA Mom🇺🇸 (@B2004Mom) November 3, 2020

Looks like NYT just deleted above tweet. Maybe in recognition that, no, in fact, “declaring the winner in a presidential election” does not “fall to the news media” but rather to the Electoral College and Congress. The NYT is the “newspaper of record” in the US? Wow. — John Nation (@John_Nation_) November 3, 2020

Apparently my high school civics teacher was either uninformed or lied to us. — The Skeptical Observer (@TheSkepticalOb1) November 3, 2020

This election is a referendum against them. They are just too stupid to know it. — John [email protected] (@JohnLay44605636) November 3, 2020

